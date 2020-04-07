Illinois COVID-19 cases grow 1,287 in 24 hours, 73 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 73 deaths, the largest single day death toll so far.

Illinois has suffered 380 deaths in total from coronavirus.

– Champaign County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Ford County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– Monroe County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 2 males 80s

Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said there has been some positive news in the fight against the contagion: 43 percent of those surveyed after testing positive for COVID-19 say they recovered within 7 days.

Ezeike also said 68 percent of the cases in Illinois are younger than 50-years-old, while 80 percent of the deaths are 60-years-old and older.

She said in normal battle you show up for the fight, but in this, the best winning strategy is retreat.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

