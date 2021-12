SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 cases remain near record high levels in the state, and area hospitals continue to feel the crunch.

The latest figures showed more than 20,000 new cases across the state on Tuesday, which is the second highest day on record. There were over 21,000 new cases last Friday.

The state reported that only four ICU beds out of 139 are available at all of the hospitals in the stateline. That is the fewest number of open beds since the pandemic began.