(WTVO) — Illinois health officials are urging residents to be cautious in their Thanksgiving celebrations as the state is seeing a wave of new COVID-19 cases.

Health professionals reported 13,659 new cases since November 11, according to WMAQ, in addition to 48 additional deaths. Of those, 11,020 cases and 38 deaths came in the last week. Winnebago County is at a high level of transmission, while 20 other counties were at a medium level.

Residents in high level areas are recommended to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, according to CDC recommendations. Elderly and immunocompromised people in medium level areas are recommended to mask indoors as well.

With Thanksgiving coming up, officials are saying that people should vaccinate against influenza and COVID-19 as many Americans will be getting back to pre-pandemic gatherings.

“As we prepare to celebrate all that we are thankful for this season, I want to encourage all Illinoisians to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. With respiratory illnesses such as RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 leading to increased illness and hospitalizations, I strongly recommend using all available strategies to stay healthy and safe. These strategies include COVID-19 testing, especially if visiting someone at risk for severe disease, enhanced ventilation, good hand hygiene, staying home if sick, and getting up to date with both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot. All of us at IDPH wish Illinois residents a very happy and healthy Thanksgiving,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Nearly 20,000 bivalent booters are administered across the state each day on average, according to health officials.