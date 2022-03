ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ community-based COVID-19 testing sites are closing this week due to a lack of demand.

Ten sites across the state, including one in Rockford, will shut down on Thursday. Health officials cite the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases as the reason. Facilities are fewer than 50 tests a day, which is pandemic low.

The sites conducted more than 1.5 million tests over the last two years.