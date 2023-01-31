ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state’s public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11.

That is the same day the President Biden announced an end to the federal emergency. Pritzker emphasized that COVID-19 has not disappeared, saying that the virus is still a danger to people with compromised immune systems.

He declared COVID-19 a public health emergency almost three years ago. Illinois residents have received a variety of benefits since then, from vaccines to monetary aid.