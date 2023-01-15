(WTVO) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Illinois was down this week.

Just under 1,400 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down from more than 1,700 last week.

Three counties, not of which are in the stateline, remain at high transmission levels. That is compared to 28 last week.

DeKalb, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties are at medium transmission levels, while Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee are at a low level.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that it is monitoring the spread of the new ‘Kraken’ variant in the state. The variant is currently leading to increased cases and hospitalizations across the Northeastern United States.