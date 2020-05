Illinois reaches 100,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach lowest number yet

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Illinois recorded an additional 2,388 cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the number of people hospitalized for the disease is the lowest yet recorded.

Ezike also said another 147 people have died since Tuesday, for a total of 4,525 fatalities in Illinois.

The death announced Wednesday include:

Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 19 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 unknown 90s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 female 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 100,418 cases, including 4,525 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

