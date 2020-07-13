Illinois COVID-19 update: 883 new cases, 6 deaths reported Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 883 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

Montgomery County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,012 specimens for a total of 2,012,994. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 6 –July 12 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 endures.

