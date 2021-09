SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in place.

The rules impact workers in high risk situations such as health care settings, nursing homes and schools. Those employees must now have gotten at least one vaccine shot, or submit regular COVID-19 testing.

The mandate was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of September, but it was delayed by two weeks after health care workers and teachers asked for more time to comply.