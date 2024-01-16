SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since Illinois abolished cash bail late last year as part of the SAFE-T Act, the state has seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of appeals from those seeking to be released from custody.

Judges have 48 hours from the time a person is arrested to determine if they pose a “real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community”, and therefore should not be released pre-trial.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced the creation of the Pretrial Release Appeals Task Force on Tuesday to review the impact of appeals to those decisions on the caseloads of the state’s five Appellate Courts.

The Task Force must report its findings to the Supreme Court within the next 45 days.

According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, the cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and other underrepresented or impoverished groups, who can’t afford bond.

The original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd, and was passed by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Feb. 22, 2021 and it took effect last September.