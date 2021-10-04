Illinois creates taskforce to protect children from online predators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is stepping up efforts to protect children from online predators.

Raoul, state police and federal prosecutors are coming together with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They said that investigations of child exploitation have risen exponentially year after year.

Prosecutors said that prevention is a far better tool than prosecution, and are calling on parents to keep a closer eye on what their children are doing when they are playing games, or interacting with people online.

“And the eyes of parents light up when you start thinking about this, because they do believe that when their kid is in their room, or on their computer, or playing a video game, that they are extremely safe, and they do not think about the vulnerabilities that are associated with that,” Raoul said.

Among the tactics being used, the FBI said that it has agents posing undercover online to help catch predators.

Attorney General Raoul is encouraging parents, guardians and educators to participate in a series of free online trainings hosted by the Attorney General’s office that will provide information to help children develop healthy internet habits.

The series will begin October 7, and webinars will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Interested parties should email karilyn.orr@ilag.gov to register.