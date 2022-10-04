SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A statewide “Crime Reduction Task Force” met for the first time on Tuesday as it started to lay the ground work for future policy to come in to the capitol.

The task force is made up of law enforcement, community stakeholders and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Those two sides seemed to have drastically different approaches to reducing crime during the first meeting.

Democrats have focused more on funding social services and other infrastructures in recent years to keep people from ever turning to crime in the first place. While law enforcement agrees that is necessary, they said that the State needs to bring back some of the tough on crime policies similar to the 90s.

“Back in the early 90s, there was a significant emphasis placed on mandatory minimums and tougher on crime policies,” said Jim Kaitchuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

“Recognizing the over incarceration, and what the over incarceration has done, frankly, to Black and brown families throughout this country, largely, certainly poor families,” added Representative Jehan Gordon Booth of Peoria.

Data showed that the 1994 Crime Bill led to over incarceration in the United States, according to experts