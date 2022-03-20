SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is in legal trouble again.

Marc Smith was in contempt for the seventh time in ten weeks for failing to comply with a court order. Smith was ordered a year ago to move a teen out of a temporary shelter to a placement that meets his needs. That has yet to happen.

Republican lawmakers in Springfield are pushing the governor’s office to change the department quickly.

“The governor came into office in May of 2019, and said that the state has failed these children, and that it was going to stop right then and there,” said State Representative David Welter. “Here we are nearly three years later, there’s been no new legislation that has addressed this, that has done anything to help save these children.”

The department will be fined a thousand dollars every day starting next week if the teenager is not place in permanent housing.