SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Landlords require proof of income on rental applications, but people who receive government benefits as a primary source of income are not always accepted.

A new bill in the capitol would require those types of incomes to be accepted for rental applications, but landlords are worried that the bill will force them into signing a contract that makes them submit business records to the state.

“It requires the landlord to make their business records available to the state. It interferes with sales of properties, allows tenants to operate the lease of their family situation changes,” said Winnebago County board member Paul Arena.

“We’ve landed where we are, I would say that this legislation doesn’t force anyone to do anything,” another said.

Senate Democrat Ram Villivalam said that the bill will not require landlords to sign that contract. He said the goal is to make sure that landlords are not treating some tenants differently than others.