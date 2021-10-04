Illinois’ deer mating season begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – More deer have reportedly been seen in the area, and that is because it is deer mating season.

More deer on the road means driver safety is at risk. Last year, 43% of deer-related crashes happened between October and December. More than 13,000 of 2020 crashes involved property damage, and someone was hurt in at least 600 of them, with 10 people dying.

Deer sightings mostly happen between dusk and dawn.

“Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs,” said Paul Wappel, the Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Scan the sides of the roads, look for eye shine, the reflection of headlights in deer eyes.”

If a deer is in your path, remember the phrase, “Don’t Veer for Deer.” Call 911 and report the accident if a deer is hit.