CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are among a group of Democrat lawmakers who say they are outraged over a rifle that’s marketed to children.

They’re calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate and take action against the Chicago-based company, Wee One Tactical.

The company manufactures the JR-15 rifle, described as 20% smaller than the standard AR-15 and able to hold 5- or 10-round magazines.

On its website, the weapon is promoted as “Geared toward smaller enthusiasts.”

“We need the FTC to act,” Duckworth said Thursday. “They must begin the investigation because every minute that we let parasitic companies like this try to trick our babies into buying and asking to be bought weapons of war, we risk witnessing another classroom turning into a massacre.”

In a statement, Wee One Tactical said, “The JR-15 .22 caliber youth training rifle is for adults who wish to supervise the safe introduction of hunting and shooting sports to the next generation of responsible gun owners.”