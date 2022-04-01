SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Democrats have outlined measures for how the State intends to combat a rise in crime.

One of the bills introduced would create co-responder programs in cities across Illinois, which would be made up of law enforcement, mental health professionals, and social workers.

It also includes more investment in mental health services and trauma centers.

Violent crimes have been on the rise nationwide. Democrats additionally have been battered by criticism over police- and bail-overhaul measures they adopted early last year in response to protests over a spate of police-involved shootings.

Republican election-year opponents have even blamed that legislation for the rise in crime – even though it hasn’t yet taken effect.

Republicans have called for stricter sentencing for violent offenders and the repeal of certain parts of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail.

Cash bail is still in place across the state. It will officially be eliminated at the start of 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.