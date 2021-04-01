Illinois Democrats hold public hearings ahead of congressional redistricting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democratic lawmakers say they want to hear from voters throughout the state as they prepare to redraw congressional districts throughout Illinois.
“People throughout Illinois have insight into their communities that will be critical to the redistricting process,” House Redistricting Committee Chair Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) said. “Our committee is excited to hear directly from people in these communities about neighborhoods with similar interests and needs, and emerging demographics that need strong voices in Springfield and in Washington. Everyone’s insight is valuable and helpful.”
Starting today, the House Redistricting Committee began holding a series of public hearings as lawmakers look for public input about changing demographics.
Tied to the Census, redistricting happens every ten years on the federal and state levels.
Rockford’s hearing will be held on Monday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Interested witnesses should complete a witness slip at ILGA.gov and email RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov, indicating which hearings they wish to present testimony at. Instructions on completing a witness slip are available online at ILHouseDems.com/Redistricting.
The committee has announced 23 public hearings regarding communities across the state:
Thursday, April 1 Noon Chicago-Bilandic
Friday, April 2 10 a.m. DuPage-North
Friday, April 2 11 a.m. Peoria
Friday April 2 2 p.m. Cook County-West
Saturday, April 3 11 a.m. Rock Island
Saturday, April 3 Noon Chicago-South
Saturday, April 3 3 p.m. Berwyn/Cicero
Monday, April 5 10 a.m. Joliet
Monday, April 5 10 a.m. Rockford
Monday, April 5 5:30 p.m. Elgin
Wednesday, April 7 10 a.m. Decatur
Wednesday, April 7 2 p.m. Cook County-Northwest
Wednesday, April 7 2 p.m. Lake County
Thursday, April 8 10 a.m. Cook County-South
Thursday, April 8 Noon Champaign-Urbana
Thursday, April 8 3 p.m. DuPage-West
Friday, April 9 10 a.m. McHenry County
Friday, April 9 Noon Illinois River Valley-LaSalle
Friday, April 9 4 p.m. Aurora
Sunday, April 11 2 p.m. Cook/Chicago-North
Sunday, April 11 11 a.m. Metro East
Monday, April 12 2 p.m. Springfield-Capitol
Saturday, April 17 10 a.m. Carbondale