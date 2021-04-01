Illinois Democrats hold public hearings ahead of congressional redistricting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democratic lawmakers say they want to hear from voters throughout the state as they prepare to redraw congressional districts throughout Illinois.

“People throughout Illinois have insight into their communities that will be critical to the redistricting process,” House Redistricting Committee Chair Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) said. “Our committee is excited to hear directly from people in these communities about neighborhoods with similar interests and needs, and emerging demographics that need strong voices in Springfield and in Washington. Everyone’s insight is valuable and helpful.”

Starting today, the House Redistricting Committee began holding a series of public hearings as lawmakers look for public input about changing demographics.

Tied to the Census, redistricting happens every ten years on the federal and state levels.

Rockford’s hearing will be held on Monday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Interested witnesses should complete a witness slip at ILGA.gov and email RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov, indicating which hearings they wish to present testimony at. Instructions on completing a witness slip are available online at ILHouseDems.com/Redistricting.

The committee has announced 23 public hearings regarding communities across the state:



Thursday, April 1 Noon Chicago-Bilandic

Friday, April 2 10 a.m. DuPage-North

Friday, April 2 11 a.m. Peoria

Friday April 2 2 p.m. Cook County-West

Saturday, April 3 11 a.m. Rock Island

Saturday, April 3 Noon Chicago-South

Saturday, April 3 3 p.m. Berwyn/Cicero

Monday, April 5 10 a.m. Joliet

Monday, April 5 10 a.m. Rockford

Monday, April 5 5:30 p.m. Elgin

Wednesday, April 7 10 a.m. Decatur

Wednesday, April 7 2 p.m. Cook County-Northwest

Wednesday, April 7 2 p.m. Lake County

Thursday, April 8 10 a.m. Cook County-South

Thursday, April 8 Noon Champaign-Urbana

Thursday, April 8 3 p.m. DuPage-West

Friday, April 9 10 a.m. McHenry County

Friday, April 9 Noon Illinois River Valley-LaSalle

Friday, April 9 4 p.m. Aurora

Sunday, April 11 2 p.m. Cook/Chicago-North

Sunday, April 11 11 a.m. Metro East

Monday, April 12 2 p.m. Springfield-Capitol

Saturday, April 17 10 a.m. Carbondale