SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Democrats said that their budget plan will give more support to police.

$124 million is set aside to buy body cameras, license plate readers and other equipment. $48 million will go towards local safety councils and youth summer jobs programs, and another $12 dollars will be spent to help report crime, including a witness protection programs and a tip line.

“The scare tactics that are being used to pit and polarize law enforcement versus crime victims is simply a game we’re not willing to play,” said State Representative Jehan Gordon Booth.