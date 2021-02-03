Illinois Democrats reintroduce sex education bill for K-12 students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reintroducing a bill that would provide guidelines for sex and relationship education in public schools.

LGBTQ advocates said schools should be a safe space for all students, and that the Responsible Education for Adolescent and Children’s Health Act would help achieve that goal.

Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-IL) said the requirements for the REACH Act would be phased over time, giving schools one year to prepare for sixth grade through twelfth grade, and two years for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Younger kids would learn about age-appropriate topics like consent and healthy relationships, while older students would learn about puberty and sexual health.

“We can’t afford for school districts not to provide comprehensive personal health and safety education,” said Villivalam.

Villivalam, along with Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-IL) co-sponsored the bill.

The state would set the guidelines, but it would up to local school boards to decide how and where to implement the curriculum. Parents could opt-out if they don’t want their child to receive the education.