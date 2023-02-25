SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several federal lawmakers from Illinois want to see a delay on a vote on the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and the Kansas City Southern Railway.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with other lawmakers, pointed to the catastrophic derailment in Ohio.

The Daily Herald reported that the lawmakers are asking the U.S. Surface Transportation Board chief to delay a vote on the merger.

They also pointed to several other derailments nationwide in recent years, as well as more freight trains crossing through the Chicago area.

A decision on the merger could come within days.