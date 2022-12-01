SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the bill would raise the age at which a resident can purchase a gun to 21.

The proposal has been in the works in the legislature since the Highland Park Fourth of July massacre in which seven people were killed and 48 others wounded when a gunman opened fire.

The law would also prevent the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Lawmakers hope to hold public hearings this month before putting it up for a vote in the lame-duck session in January.

Last year, lawmakers pushed through the controversial SAFE-T Act, which would abolish cash bail in Illinois, during the January lame-duck session.