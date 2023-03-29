ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois dentists are calling for more regulations on dental insurance companies as premiums continue to increase for people seeking care.

The money is handled by dental insurance companies. The State Dental Society wants the state to put new barriers on how the money is spent by rerouting where the money goes.

Lawmakers hope it is spent on lowering premium rates.

“It’s always surprising at how little sometimes that coverage actually supports, and people need this dental care,” said State Senator Laura Fine. “If you don’t get the dental care you need, it can result in a lot more health issues.”

Democratic lawmakers also tried putting new regulations on tele-dentistry. People started making virtual visits to the dentist during the pandemic, but that bill stalled in the House.