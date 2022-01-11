Illinois Department of Corrections pausing county intakes due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Corrections is not taking inmates from county jails at this time due to COVID-19 outbreaks happening in the prisons.

The pause is at five corrections facilities where new admissions are processed. Instead, the IDOC said that the space normally reserved for those inmates is being used to quarantine and isolate prisoners who have either been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive.

The state reported that 75% of the incarcerated population, and 66% of staff, are vaccinated.