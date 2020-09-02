Illinois Department of Transportation looking to hire snowplow drivers

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation today renewed its call for qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis. IDOT plows more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.

“The calendar says September, but snow-and-ice season will be upon us before we know it, as well as a great opportunity to help serve the public,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The snowbird program provides a vital service, but also opens the door to earn some extra income and possibly a lifelong career with IDOT.”

In some instances, participants in the program have become full-time employees. Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including on positions and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and the potential for benefits, please click here.

