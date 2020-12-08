Illinois Department of Transportation seeks feedback on state road conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The agency responsible for Illinois roads wants your feedback. The Illinois Department of Transportation released its annual traveler opinion survey.
IDOT asks what it’s doing well and how it can improve the system within Illinois.
The survey looks for opinions on road conditions, ice and snow removal, commuting habits, and driving behaviors. You can fill it out anytime through the end of the year.
To give your feedback, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Nagy says he feels like he has the support of Bears’ management
- Trump administration passed on Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses, could delay availability until next summer
- Dr. Fauci: Holiday ‘surge upon surge’ could make mid-January ‘a really dark time’
- Top tech to fight back against porch pirates over the holidays
- City Council approves balanced 2021 budget, includes no property tax increase