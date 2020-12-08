Illinois Department of Transportation seeks feedback on state road conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The agency responsible for Illinois roads wants your feedback. The Illinois Department of Transportation released its annual traveler opinion survey.

IDOT asks what it’s doing well and how it can improve the system within Illinois.

The survey looks for opinions on road conditions, ice and snow removal, commuting habits, and driving behaviors. You can fill it out anytime through the end of the year.

To give your feedback, click here.

