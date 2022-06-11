MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An IDOT worker and a police officer saved a man’s life.

A police dashcam showed the officer pulling the man back to safety after he tried to jump from a bridge on an interstate overpass. It happened in Massac County, in the far southern part of the state.

An IDOT worker called police after he found a man who was having medical issues. The officer was talking to the man when he tried to jump. She was able to pull him back. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The officer has been awarded a Letter of Commendation for her work.