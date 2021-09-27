Illinois’ Director of Public Health gives update on COVID-19 boosters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Health officials are saying that they expect the demand for COVID-19 vaccines to rise, now that boosters are approved for the elderly and others most at-risk, such as teachers and health care workers.

Officials said the U.S. has more than enough boosters, and enough vaccines for children, if they are approved. More than 70 million eligible Americans still have not been vaccinated.

“Everything has become, you know, political, polarizing, and divisive, but the truth is that we have people who are dying everyday, because they are not vaccinated, and that is the overwhelming majority of people that are dying are, and even those just in the hospital, the majority of those people are people that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “So, that is another support that we know the vaccines actually work.”

Officials said that there are ample vaccines for everyone, even if millions of the unvaccinated change their minds.