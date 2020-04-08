Illinois distributes $14 million in emergency grants to bars, restaurants and hotels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday that it had awarded $14 million in grants to over 700 bars, restaurants and hotels.

The businesses were among 12,000 which applied for funding. Grantees were selected by a random lottery.

The grants can be used to support working capital – like payroll and rent – job training, and technology to support shifts in operations including increased use of carry out and delivery.

“While the financial hardships related to this virus have permeated just about every industry, we know that our hospitality businesses have experienced some of the most significant hardships,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will help ease the burdens businesses in every corner of the state are facing and keep their operations up and running.”

