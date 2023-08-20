PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois doctor has been charged with 55 felony counts after video cameras were found in employee bathrooms.

Dr. Henry Chang of Peoria’s OSF Saint Francis Medical Center has been charged with Unlawful Video Recording, according to the JournalStar.

Investigators said that he had been recording employees for over a month with cameras set up in two bathrooms. Over 100 recordings of victims were found on Chang’s computers.

A warrant has been issued for Chang in the amount of $115,000.