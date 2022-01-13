Illinois driver services facilities closed another week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that Illinois Driver’s Services Facilities will remain closed for a third week due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

The Secretary of State’s office previously announced a closure from January 3rd through the 17th. Now, the facilities will remain closed until January 24th.

White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following.

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.