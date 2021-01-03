Illinois Driver Services facilities to re-open on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA/WTVO) — Driver Services facilities across the state are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Face masks will be required and those who come into the facilities will need to follow social distancing.
Secretary of State Jesse White reminded drivers their licenses and ID card expiration dates were extended until June 1. Additionally, the secretary wanted to advise that many transactions can be done online instead of waiting for your local facility to open. Some of those services include renewing your license plate sticker, IDs and obtaining a driver record abstract.
Online renewals were expanded for licenses and ID’s. However, the secretary said not everyone qualifies for an online renewal. “Particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test,” said White.
