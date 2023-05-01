SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is asking for a large budget increase for upgrades, warning that residents’ data could be at risk.

Giannoulias said his office needs major technological and cybersecurity enhancements.

Making technological improvements was a focus of his election campaign, such as electronic vehicle titles, a searchable lobbyist database, and “skip the line” DMV appointments.

But now that he’s been in office for just over 100 days, Giannoulias says those improvements are needed more urgently than previously thought.

“We have no choice,” Giannoulias warned. “We have to this. We have over 2 billion pieces of data in the office from people’s driver’s license numbers, their social security numbers, their credit card information, very personal data, that is very susceptible to hacking and cybersecurity threats. So we have no choice. This is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.”

Giannoulias is asking for a big increase to this year’s budget to cover the upgrades.