CHICAGO (AP) – Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

A previous extension was set to end on March 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s learner’s permits.

White’s office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique personal identification number needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time Real ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White’s office also is extending the expiration dates of restricted driving permits to July 31 for those that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2021, through July 30.