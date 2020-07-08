Illinois driver’s license expiration pushed back until November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses, state IDs and license plate stickers have been pushed back another month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The extension now lasts until November 1st, 2020.

The office says the change was made to prevent people from rushing into Driver Services facilities.

“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

