Illinois driver’s license facilities to resume mask mandate starting Aug. 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Secretary of State’s office says Illinois’ Driver Services facilities will resume requiring customers to wear a mask, starting Monday, August 2nd.

This follow’s yesterday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans, regardless of their vaccination status, begin wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant surge.

Secretary of State Jesse White also said his office has extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1st, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility.