Illinois driver’s licenses, vehicle registration expiration extended 90 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that the state is granting a 90 day extension to Illinois driver’s license, identification cards, and vehicle registration expiration.

“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” White said in a statement. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”

Facilities will remain closed to the public through April 30, the date through which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is in effect.

White is encouraging Illinois residents to use cyberdriveillinois.com to use their online services. Among the many services offered on the website these are included:

• renewing a vehicle registration

• applying for a vehicle title and registration

• obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

• obtaining a driving record abstract

• renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

For more information visit the Secretary of State’s website.

