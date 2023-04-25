ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” and State Farm Insurance is reminding drivers to “put the phone down and keep your eyes on the road.”

A new survey from the insurance provider found that more than 50% of drivers read and send text messages while driving. Forty-three percent interact with apps while 32% watch videos. Twenty-eight percent record videos while behind the wheel.

State Farm recommends getting rid of all distractions before getting behind the wheel.

Distracted driving was behind 3,500 fatal crashes in Illinois in 2021, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.