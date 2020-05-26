Illinois Driver’s Services facilities opening but with limited services

(WHBF) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Tuesday that Driver’s Service Facilities will start to reopen June 1, but with limited services.

Since the offices in Silvis and Aledo are normally closed on Mondays, they will reopen on June 2. Their hours will be Tuesdays 8am – 5:30pm, Wednesdays through Fridays 8am – 5pm, and Saturdays 7:30am – 12pm.

For the first two months through July 31, the facilities will only serve:

New drivers (most will be 16-year-old driver applicants)

Customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards

Vehicle transactions

Other services, such as renewing vehicle registration, can be done online at the Illinois Secretary of State website.

There are a few safety measures in place at the offices to keep customers and staff healthy and safe. Customers and employees will be required to wear face masks, unless medically unable to use one. There are plexiglass dividers at all the work stations and tape is on the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines. A limited number of customers will be allowed inside the facility at one time.

During drive tests, employees will wear a face mask and a face shield, and customers will be required to wear face masks, unless medically unable to use one. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats and then discarded immediately after the drive test.

As a reminder, driver’s Licenses and vehicle registration expiration dates have been extended by a least 90 days after the governor’s June 1 disaster proclamation executive order ends.

The REAL ID deadline has also been extended by one year until October 1, 2021.

