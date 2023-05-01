Dust clouds and flying rock particles during detonator blast on the construction site in the middle east

FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A rare occurrence in Illinois, a dust storm forced 17 miles of I-55 to shut down on Monday.

Gusts of wind between 35-45 miles per hour blew dust up into the air, which resulted in low visibility and a multi-car pileup, according to The Weather Channel.

Illinois State Police said that the interstate was shut down in both directions from mile markers 52-80.

Officers responded to crashes around 10:55 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ISP said that about 20 commercial vehicles, as well as 40-60 passenger cars, were involved. Social media showed that they appeared to be on both side of the highway. Flames could be seen.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said there were “multiple fatalities” as a result of the crashes, as reported by The Associated Press. More than 30 people were transported to the hospital for injuries.

A reunion center has been set up in Divernon’s City Hall for those involved in the incident.

