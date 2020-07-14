Illinois earned $52M tax revenue on legal marijuana in first 6 months

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has earned $52 million in the first six months of legalized cannabis sales, with 25% of that to be invested in minority communities.

Over $239 million has been spent on adult-use marijuana since cannabis became legal in Illinois on January 1st.

The Illinois Department of Revenue collected $18 million in sales tax to be shared with local governments.

Approximately $13 million will be distributed to minority communities “hit hardest by the failed war on drugs,” the Pritzker administration said, through the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program. The money is expected to be spent on substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, and local government’s crime prevention programs.

Money from the R3 program will also be used to offer low-interest loans in minority communities.

