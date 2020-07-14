Illinois earned $52M tax revenue on legal marijuana in first 6 months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has earned $52 million in the first six months of legalized cannabis sales, with 25% of that to be invested in minority communities.
Over $239 million has been spent on adult-use marijuana since cannabis became legal in Illinois on January 1st.
The Illinois Department of Revenue collected $18 million in sales tax to be shared with local governments.
Approximately $13 million will be distributed to minority communities “hit hardest by the failed war on drugs,” the Pritzker administration said, through the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program. The money is expected to be spent on substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, and local government’s crime prevention programs.
Money from the R3 program will also be used to offer low-interest loans in minority communities.
