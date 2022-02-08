SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Education Association on Tuesday warned school districts against making any “rash decisions” on changing mask mandates after an Illinois judge ruled Gov. JB Pritzker overstepped his authority in issuing them.

The IEA said, “We do not want another disruption to our students’ learning while we are still working to bridge the learning gap created by the pandemic. That’s why we believe our school districts should not make any rash decisions changing COVID safety requirements until after this process plays out in our court system.”

“While we wait for the appellate court’s decision, we think it’s important to focus on working with parents to provide our students the best education possible,” the IEA’s statement continued.

Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul have filed an appeal after a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order on the mandates, ruling that schools would no longer have to enforce a mask or vaccine, or COVID-19 testing mandate.

Pritzker said removing the mandates will cause COVID-19 numbers to rise, and said the mandates were put in place out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.

“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities – and this may force schools to go remote. This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe. As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, the administration will keep working to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved one’s safe.” GOV. JB PRITZKER

Raoul said the decision to stop the mandates was wrong and puts students at risk of contracting COVID-19.