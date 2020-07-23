Illinois education board says in-classroom learning may not be safest option

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education released their Fall 2020 learning recommendations on Thursday, and while they agree in-person learning is the goal, they admit it may be the safest or most feasible option.
The board strongly encourages in-person learning for kids under 13, but if schools are doing mostly online classes, they recommend that school districts provide at least 2 1/2 hours of learning with real-time instruction and interaction between students and teachers.
Read the entire report here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Temperatures Climb Back Near 90 Degrees by the Weekend, First Time in Almost Two Weeks
- United Way building Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package
- Harmless look-alike bugs heighten ‘murder hornet’ worries
- 6 downstate Illinois counties sue Pritzker over COVID-19 restrictions
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!