Illinois education board says in-classroom learning may not be safest option

Local News
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education released their Fall 2020 learning recommendations on Thursday, and while they agree in-person learning is the goal, they admit it may be the safest or most feasible option.

The board strongly encourages in-person learning for kids under 13, but if schools are doing mostly online classes, they recommend that school districts provide at least 2 1/2 hours of learning with real-time instruction and interaction between students and teachers.

Read the entire report here.

