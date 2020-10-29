Illinois education board urges schools not to defy COVID-19 winter sports guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education sent a letter to school districts on Thursday urging them to comply with guidelines that would limit winter sports.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health released a set of guidelines which assigned each sport a “risk factor” due to close contact and indoor play.

The youth sports guidance puts sports into three risk levels, lower, medium, or higher, based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play. The guidance sets four levels of play allowed based on current public health conditions. In all levels, some form of play is allowed ranging from practice and trainings in level 1 to tournaments and conference play in level 4.

In level 1, only no-contact practices and training are allowed.

In level 2, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors but there can be no competitive play.

In level 3 intra-conference, intra-EMS-region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state- or league-championship games allowed for low-risk sports only.

In level 4, tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, and out-of-state play are allowed. Championship games would also be allowed in level 4.

Based on current conditions, lower risk sports can be played at levels 1, 2, and 3. Medium risk sports can be played at levels 1 and 2, and higher risk sports can be played at level 1.

On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association announced it would be going ahead with the current basketball season anyway.

The board took action to follow the guidance of the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and will allow Boys and Girls Basketball to begin practices on November 16.

The IHSA board approved a winter sports plan for low-risk sports, including Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics. These sports will be conducted from November 16, 2020, to February 13, 2021.

Gov. Pritzker responded, saying, “We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know. So, IHSA may have their views but school districts know what the rules are. It’s unfortunate, but they would be probably be taking on legal liability.”

On Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Education weighed in, telling schools not to defy the state health guidelines.

The Illinois High School Association recently announced its intention to move forward with the regularly scheduled basketball season, in contradiction to public health guidance. As COVID-19 cases rise across the State, the importance of following public health guidance has only increased.



We recognize the value of sports in students’ lives and share your hope that students can return safely to play this school year. However, at this moment, we urge you to prioritize health and safety, and to returning the 1.76 million students currently learning remotely to the classroom.



The parents and families of Illinois have trusted us as leaders not only with the education of their children but with their health and safety while in our care. Public health experts have determined that basketball poses a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not currently safe to play.



Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.



Our Illinois schools and communities are safer when we work together in support of public health standards. We are relying on superintendents and school leaders to make responsible choices to protect health and safety and to focus on bringing all of our students back to the classroom.

