SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizations across the country are trying to use the 14th Amendment to keep Donald Trump off of the 2024 primary ballot, and Illinois may be next.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Illinois’ election board is the latest to receive questions about blocking Trump in the primary.

According to the 14th Amendment, anyone who has sworn an oath to the constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” cannot be president. Trump has not been charged with either crime.

No lawsuits have yet been filed in Illinois. It would ultimately be up to the state’s judiciary to decide who makes the ballot.