ELMHURST, Ill. (WTVO) — A Suburban Chicago elementary school was put in lockdown Wednesday morning after it was found that a student had brought ammunition to school.

Officers were called to Visitation Elementary School around 9:30 a.m., according to the Elmhurst Police Department. They found that a student had brought three rounds of ammunition to school to show to other students. The school was placed on a soft lockdown while officers investigated.

A student had reportedly heard about the ammo and told their parents, who contacted school administrators in turn.

Investigators found that there was no weapon involved after removing the student from class and searching them.

“The Elmhurst Police Department will maintain an additional presence during school arrival and dismissal times to reassure students and parents,” the police said in a Facebook post. “We thank the student who witnessed the situation for telling a parent and keeping the school safe.”