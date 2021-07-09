Illinois EPA says Rockton air and water quality is safe, following Chemtool disaster

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that tests of air and water samples, conducted following Rockton’s Chemtool plant fire, have confirmed they do not show hazardous levels of toxic chemicals.

The IEPA said all but one sample, taken in close proximity to the plant, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, tested below the residential exposure limit.

In addition, the IEPA said each of the wells used as a water source for Rockton residents were sampled and were found to be in compliance with drinking water safety standards.

The Chemtool plant exploded on Monday, June 14th, after a fire and sent a massive plume of dark smoke and debris into the sky for miles.

“After learning about the Chemtool fire in Rockton, I activated the Illinois National Guard and multiple other state agencies mobilized to provide resources and support to local authorities, working together with the shared goal of preserving the health and safety of community residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we have in the days following the emergency, my administration will continue to work closely with local stakeholders as the community recovers.”

“As our investigation continues, Illinois EPA remains committed to community residents and local leaders as we look to the remediation phase of this devastating fire,” said Illinois EPA Director John Kim. “Illinois EPA is also working closely with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to ensure the full impact of this fire is documented and the company implements an approved plan to remove any hazardous material from the site.”

All sample test results are available on the Illinois EPA website.

The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting a survey to measure the health impact of the Chemtool fire in Rockton.

The survey asks residents what type of debris they came in contact with, what adverse symptoms they may be experiencing.

Chemtool has offered to reimburse residents for personal expenses and coordinated debris removal services.