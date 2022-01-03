Illinois’ expanded hours for COVID-19 testing begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked the first day of expanded COVID-19 testing in Illinois.
Testing sites will now be open six days a week.
The site for Winnebago County is located in the parking lot of the old K-Mart on Sandy Hollow Road.
