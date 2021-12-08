Illinois expanding kids’ mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A joint Illinois Senate and House committee hearing zeroed in on the need to expand mental health services for kids,

Some stateline senators claimed that the pandemic has brought kids’ mental health issues to the forefront. David Gomel, President and CEO of Rosecrance Health Network, said that the majority of states cover kid’s mental health through Medicaid, but Illinois does not.

Gomel added that his company can only accept commercial insurance, leaving many that need help without resources.

“When kids don’t get treatment, they cycle through hospitalizations and crisis services, their behaviors escalate, they lose time in school or they become involved with the legal system,” Gomel said. “All these options are bad for kids and their families, are clinically inappropriate, and are expensive for the state.”

Gomel proposed a three-year, 12 bed residential treatment pilot study, which would make the entire Rosecrance continuum of care available.

Leaders expect the program to lead to a decrease in kids using the emergency room and crisis services.