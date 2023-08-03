SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has expanded a program that gives probation to first-time non-violent gun offenders.

The program was originally only for younger than 21 whose only crime was illegal possession of a gun. A measure signed by Pritzker got rid of the age limit and will continue the program indefinitely.

Offenders do not have to submit drug tests, show that they are seeking employment or enroll in school, but the courts could impose those inquirements.

The gun charge is dropped once a person completes probation.